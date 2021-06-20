Royals Go For Series Win Against Red Sox

After splitting the first two games of their series, the Kansas City Royals try to take the series against the Boston Red Sox with left-handed pitcher Mike Minor on the mound this afternoon.

After splitting the first two games of their series, the Kansas City Royals (31-38) try to take the series against the Boston Red Sox (43-28) with left-handed pitcher Mike Minor on the mound this afternoon.

Prior to today’s game, the Royals placed catcher Cam Gallagher on the 10-day injured list with right-shoulder impingement syndrome.

Kansas City called up catcher Sebastian Rivers from Triple-A Omaha in a countermove.

Pitching Probables

Boston: LHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.76 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (5-4, 4.63 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Carlos Santana (S) - DH Salvador Perez (R) - C Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B Jarrod Dyson (L) - LF Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

Christian Arroyo (R) - 2B Alex Verdugo (L) - LF J.D. Martinez (R) - DH Xander Bogarts (R) - SS Rafael Devers (L) - 3B Hunter Renfroe (R) - RF Enrique Hernandez (R) - CF Bobby Dalbec (R) - 1B Kevin Plawecki (R) - C

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.

Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy threw a live session on June 14 in Kansas City and afterward said he felt good with all his pitches. They will see how Duffy responds from that before deciding the next steps for his return and ramping his innings back up. A trip to Triple-A Omaha seems likely, but manager Mike Matheny didn’t rule out having Duffy in the bullpen to give the team innings while building back up.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests, and he’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.

The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests, and he’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan. RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

