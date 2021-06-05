Royals Go For Sixth-Straight and Series Win Over Twins

The Kansas City Royals look to win their third consecutive series as they take on the Minnesota Twins in the third game of their four-game set at Kauffman Stadium.

Winners of five straight games, the Kansas City Royals (29-26) look to win their third consecutive series as they take on the Minnesota Twins (22-35) in the third game of their four-game set at Kauffman Stadium.

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: RHP Jose Berrios (5-2, 3.36 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (4-2, 4.65 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Jorge Soler (R) - DH Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Kyle Garlick (R) - RF Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B Jorge Polanco (S) - 2B Nelson Cruz (R) - DH Alex Kirilloff (L) - LF Miguel Sano (R) - 1B Ryan Jeffers (R) - C Andrelton Simmons (R) - SS Gilberto Celestino (R) - CF

Injury Report

SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi preventatively left the game against the Pirates on May 31 with a hamstring injury. He is receiving treatment and was felt better the morning after the game according to Royals manager Mike Matheny. He is making progress but will once again not in tonight's lineup against the Twins.

10-Day Injured List

RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain. The move dates back to May 27. Staumont threw a live session today at Kauffman Stadium to see where he is at with his injury, according to Mike Matheny.

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio