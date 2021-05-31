Royals Host Pirates For Two-Game Interleague Series

Following a six-game road trip where the Kansas City Royals went 3-3, they return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a short, two-game interleague series before an off day on Wednesday.

The Royals are 25-26 on the year while the Pirates are 20-32 coming off of a series win against the Colorado Rockies. So far this season, Kansas City is 1-1 against Pittsburgh.

Pitching Probables

Monday

Pittsburgh: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.32 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA)

Tuesday

Pittsburgh: RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Recent Performance

The Pirates are still dealing with the effects of a six-game losing streak as they are 3-7 in their last 10 games. During that stretch, Pittsburgh has been outscored 54-30 including a 20-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Pirates are 10-17 on the road so far this season as they are 8-19 in the month of May. Pittsburgh currently sits at the bottom of the National League Central divisional standings. With the Royals trying to get above .500, this is the perfect time to see Pittsburg.

What to Watch For

The Royals will still roll with their four-man rotation with the time being with the off-day on Wednesday. With Kansas City's starters able to pitch for more innings, it's been a relief of the bullpen.

Minor has been solid in his last few outings for the Royals, keeping them in games late to allow the Kansas City hitters to get to the other team's bullpen. Singer struggles in his last outing against the Rays, but Tampa Bay is a much better team than this Pirates club. He has a great matchup for a bounce-back game.

When it comes to the offense, Adalberto Mondesi has been impressive since returning from the injured list. Since his return, he's hit .318/.318/.591 with a .909 OPS, three doubles, three RBIs and 10 strikeouts. His offense has been a much-needed spark at times while his defense has been spotless so far. It's great to see Mondesi healthy and playing well again.

How To Follow

Monday

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Tuesday

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

