Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Host Pirates For Two-Game Interleague Series

Following a six-game road trip where the Kansas City Royals went 3-3, they return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a short, two-game interleague series before an off day on Wednesday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Following a six-game road trip where the Kansas City Royals went 3-3, they return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a short, two-game interleague series before an off day on Wednesday.

The Royals are 25-26 on the year while the Pirates are 20-32 coming off of a series win against the Colorado Rockies. So far this season, Kansas City is 1-1 against Pittsburgh.

Pitching Probables

Monday

Pittsburgh: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.32 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA)

Tuesday

Pittsburgh: RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Recent Performance

The Pirates are still dealing with the effects of a six-game losing streak as they are 3-7 in their last 10 games. During that stretch, Pittsburgh has been outscored 54-30 including a 20-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Pirates are 10-17 on the road so far this season as they are 8-19 in the month of May. Pittsburgh currently sits at the bottom of the National League Central divisional standings. With the Royals trying to get above .500, this is the perfect time to see Pittsburg.

What to Watch For

The Royals will still roll with their four-man rotation with the time being with the off-day on Wednesday. With Kansas City's starters able to pitch for more innings, it's been a relief of the bullpen. 

Minor has been solid in his last few outings for the Royals, keeping them in games late to allow the Kansas City hitters to get to the other team's bullpen. Singer struggles in his last outing against the Rays, but Tampa Bay is a much better team than this Pirates club. He has a great matchup for a bounce-back game.

When it comes to the offense, Adalberto Mondesi has been impressive since returning from the injured list. Since his return, he's hit .318/.318/.591 with a .909 OPS, three doubles, three RBIs and 10 strikeouts. His offense has been a much-needed spark at times while his defense has been spotless so far. It's great to see Mondesi healthy and playing well again.

How To Follow

Monday

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Tuesday

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Royals Look Like an Average Team During an Average Week

Apr 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) reacts after hitting a two-run triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Host Pirates For Two-Game Interleague Series

May 19, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) checks the runner at first base during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals Look Like an Average Team During an Average Week

May 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Texas pitcher Ty Madden (32) delivers a pitch to West Virginia during the Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Six 2021 MLB Draft Prospects To Know For the Kansas City Royals

May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with catcher Salvador Perez (13) after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins in the first at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 6-3 Win Over the Twins

Sep 3, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Edward Olivares (14) warms up before batting against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Edward Olivares Makes Season Debut In Series-Deciding Game Against Minnesota

May 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) tags out Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach (24) during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 6-5 Loss to the Twins

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) throws a pitch in the first inning agains the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Quarter-Season Grades for Royals Pitchers

May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) in action during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Go For Series Win This Afternoon Against Twins