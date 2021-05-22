Royals In Search Of Series-Evening Win Against Detroit
After dropping the first game of the series, the Kansas City Royals send right-handed pitcher Brady Singer to the bump in search of the series equalizer.
The Kansas City Royals (20-23) look to bounce back after the Detroit Tigers (18-26) took Game 1 of the series 7-5 on Friday. The Tigers currently have a four-game winning streak overall and against the Royals, as the season series between the two teams is tied at 4-4.
Pitching Probables
Detroit: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-4, 2.45 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.96 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - RF
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Salvador Perez (R) - C
- Jorge Soler (R) - DH
- Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
- Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Hanser Alberto (R) - 2B
- Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
- Robbie Grossman (S) - LF
- Harold Castro (L) - SS
- Jeimer Candelario (S) - 3B
- Miguel Cabrera (R) - DH
- Nomar Mazara (L) - RF
- Jonathan Schoop (R) - 1B
- Willi Castro (S) - 2B
- Wilson Ramos (R) - C
- Akil Baddoo (L) - CF
Injury Report
Seven-Day Injured List
- 3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): After a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Dozier left the game and was placed on the seven-day injured list. Dozier will be eligible to return on Thursday.
10-Day Injured List
- LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder): The Royals announced Hahn returned from Triple-A Omaha following his first rehab start on Wednesday to undergo more tests on his throwing shoulder. In his start, Hahn faced one batter, then left the game with a trainer. The severity of the setback is unclear.
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): After being sent to Double-A to try and get more playing time, Mondesi has returned to the Triple-A squad to resume his rehab assignment, according to Lewis.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio