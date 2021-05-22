Sports Illustrated home
Royals In Search Of Series-Evening Win Against Detroit

After dropping the first game of the series, the Kansas City Royals send right-handed pitcher Brady Singer to the bump in search of the series equalizer.
The Kansas City Royals (20-23) look to bounce back after the Detroit Tigers (18-26) took Game 1 of the series 7-5 on Friday. The Tigers currently have a four-game winning streak overall and against the Royals, as the season series between the two teams is tied at 4-4.

Pitching Probables

Detroit: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-4, 2.45 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - RF
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Jorge Soler (R) - DH
  5. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  6. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Hanser Alberto (R) - 2B
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. Robbie Grossman (S) - LF
  2. Harold Castro (L) - SS
  3. Jeimer Candelario (S) - 3B
  4. Miguel Cabrera (R) - DH
  5. Nomar Mazara (L) - RF
  6. Jonathan Schoop (R) - 1B
  7. Willi Castro (S) - 2B
  8. Wilson Ramos (R) - C
  9. Akil Baddoo (L) - CF

Injury Report

Seven-Day Injured List

  • 3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): After a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Dozier left the game and was placed on the seven-day injured list. Dozier will be eligible to return on Thursday.

10-Day Injured List

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
