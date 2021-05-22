Royals In Search Of Series-Evening Win Against Detroit

After dropping the first game of the series, the Kansas City Royals send right-handed pitcher Brady Singer to the bump in search of the series equalizer.

The Kansas City Royals (20-23) look to bounce back after the Detroit Tigers (18-26) took Game 1 of the series 7-5 on Friday. The Tigers currently have a four-game winning streak overall and against the Royals, as the season series between the two teams is tied at 4-4.

Pitching Probables

Detroit: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-4, 2.45 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - C Jorge Soler (R) - DH Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Hanser Alberto (R) - 2B Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Robbie Grossman (S) - LF Harold Castro (L) - SS Jeimer Candelario (S) - 3B Miguel Cabrera (R) - DH Nomar Mazara (L) - RF Jonathan Schoop (R) - 1B Willi Castro (S) - 2B Wilson Ramos (R) - C Akil Baddoo (L) - CF

Injury Report

Seven-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): After a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Dozier left the game and was placed on the seven-day injured list. Dozier will be eligible to return on Thursday.

10-Day Injured List

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract. RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder): The Royals announced Hahn returned from Triple-A Omaha following his first rehab start on Wednesday to undergo more tests on his throwing shoulder. In his start, Hahn faced one batter, then left the game with a trainer. The severity of the setback is unclear.

The Royals announced Hahn returned from Triple-A Omaha following his first rehab start on Wednesday to undergo more tests on his throwing shoulder. In his start, Hahn faced one batter, then left the game with a trainer. The severity of the setback is unclear. SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): After being sent to Double-A to try and get more playing time, Mondesi has returned to the Triple-A squad to resume his rehab assignment, according to Lewis.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

