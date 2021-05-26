Sports Illustrated home
Royals Look For Series Win In Game 2 Against Tampa Bay

The Kansas City Royals look to take the series win against the Tampa Bay Rays with Mike Minor on the mound.
Author:
Publish date:

After ending the Tampa Bay Rays' (30-20) 11-game winning streak, the Kansas City Royals (23-23) are looking to take the series win as left-handed pitcher Mike Minor takes to the mound for Game 2 at Tropicana Field. 

The Royals have won seven of their last 10 games and will look to continue their winning ways as they face Rays ace righty Tyler Glasnow tonight.

Pitching Probables

Tampa Bay: RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.90 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.14 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - RB
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  6. Jorge Soler (R) - DH
  7. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  8. Jarrod Dyson (L) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

  1. Randy Arozarena (R) - LF
  2. Yandu Diaz (R) - 1B
  3. Austin Meadows (L) - DH
  4. Manuel Margot (R) - RF
  5. Brandon Lowe (L) - 2B
  6. Mike Brosseau (R) - 3B
  7. Joey Wendle (L) - SS
  8. Mike Zunino (S) - C
  9. Brett Phillips (L) - CF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Royals Activate Adalberto Mondesi From Injured List, Set to Make Season Debut Tonight

May 25, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA;Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) is congratulated by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) as he hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
