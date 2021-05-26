Royals Look For Series Win In Game 2 Against Tampa Bay

The Kansas City Royals look to take the series win against the Tampa Bay Rays with Mike Minor on the mound.

After ending the Tampa Bay Rays' (30-20) 11-game winning streak, the Kansas City Royals (23-23) are looking to take the series win as left-handed pitcher Mike Minor takes to the mound for Game 2 at Tropicana Field.

The Royals have won seven of their last 10 games and will look to continue their winning ways as they face Rays ace righty Tyler Glasnow tonight.

Pitching Probables

Tampa Bay: RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.90 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.14 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RB Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Jorge Soler (R) - DH Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Jarrod Dyson (L) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

Randy Arozarena (R) - LF Yandu Diaz (R) - 1B Austin Meadows (L) - DH Manuel Margot (R) - RF Brandon Lowe (L) - 2B Mike Brosseau (R) - 3B Joey Wendle (L) - SS Mike Zunino (S) - C Brett Phillips (L) - CF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. He was moved to the 10-day injured list from the seven-day injured on Monday.

Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. He was moved to the 10-day injured list from the seven-day injured on Monday. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio