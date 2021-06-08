Royals Look To End Three-Game Skid With Kris Bubic On the Bump

The Kansas City Royals look to snap their three-game losing streak as they send lefty Kris Bubic to the mound to take on the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 of their three-game set.

After falling to .500 following Jackson Kowar's unexpected start, the Kansas City Royals (29-29) look to snap their three-game losing streak as they send lefty Kris Bubic to the mound to take on the Los Angeles Angels (28-32) in Game 2 of their three-game set.

Pitching Probables

Los Angeles: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.76 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (1-0, 2.12 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - C Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Jorge Soler (R) - DH Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Edward Olivares (L) - LF Hanser Alberto (R) - SS

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

Justin Upton (R) - LF Shohei Otani (L) - DH Anthony Rendon (R) - 3B Max Stassi (R) - C Phil Gosselin (R) - 1B Taylor Ward (R) - RF Jose Inglesias (R) - SS Juan Lagares (R) - CF David Fletcher (R) - 2B

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:38 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio