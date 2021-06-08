Royals Look To End Three-Game Skid With Kris Bubic On the Bump
After falling to .500 following Jackson Kowar's unexpected start, the Kansas City Royals (29-29) look to snap their three-game losing streak as they send lefty Kris Bubic to the mound to take on the Los Angeles Angels (28-32) in Game 2 of their three-game set.
Pitching Probables
Los Angeles: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.76 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (1-0, 2.12 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Salvador Perez (R) - C
- Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
- Jorge Soler (R) - DH
- Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Edward Olivares (L) - LF
- Hanser Alberto (R) - SS
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- Justin Upton (R) - LF
- Shohei Otani (L) - DH
- Anthony Rendon (R) - 3B
- Max Stassi (R) - C
- Phil Gosselin (R) - 1B
- Taylor Ward (R) - RF
- Jose Inglesias (R) - SS
- Juan Lagares (R) - CF
- David Fletcher (R) - 2B
Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.
- LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 8:38 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio