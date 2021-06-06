Royals Make Some Changes Ahead Of Series Finale With Twins

The Kansas City Royals made a flurry of roster moves and mixed things up in today's lineup against the Minnesota Twins.

Prior to the final game of their homestand, the Kansas City Royals (29-27) made a flurry of roster moves and mixed things up in today's lineup against the Minnesota Twins (23-35).

In a move that was nearly expected, the Royals retroactively placed Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list. The move dates back to June 4 and Mondesi can be available for reinstatement on June 14.

The Royals also recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha in a counter move. Kansas City also added one of their better relievers back into the bullpen as right-handed pitcher Josh Staumont has been reinstated from his stint on the 10-day injured list.

Because of Staumont's activation, right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Brady Singer (3-4, 5.06 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - DH Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Edward Olivares (R) - RF Jarrod Dyson (L) - CF Cam Gallager (R) - C Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Jorge Polanco (S) - DH Alex Kirilloff (L) - RF Miguel Sano (R) - 1B Trevor Larnach (L) - LF Willians Astudillo (R) - 3B Nick Gordon (L) - 2B Ryan Jeffers (R) - C Kyle Garlick (R) - RF Andrelton Simmons (R) - SS

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.

Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11. RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): Staumont has been activated off of the 10-day injured list. He will be available for today's game against the Twins.

Staumont has been activated off of the 10-day injured list. He will be available for today's game against the Twins. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Royals General Manager Dayton Moore Covers Variety of Topics with KCMO Talk Radio