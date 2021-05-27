Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Send Brady Singer to the Mound in Deciding Game Against Rays

Can the Kansas City Royals get their third consecutive series win with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays tonight?
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Royals (23-24) are in search of their third consecutive series win as right-handed pitcher Brady Singer toes the slab in the final game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays (31-20) at Tropicana Field.

Pitching Probables

Tampa Bay: LHP Shane McClanahan (1-0, 4.03 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-3, 4.00 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  5. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  6. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  7. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

  1. Randy Arozarena (R) - DH
  2. Brandon Lowe (L) - 2B
  3. Ji-Man Choi (R) - 1B
  4. Austin Meadows (L) - LF
  5. Joey Wendle (L) - 3B
  6. Taylor Walls (S) - SS
  7. Mike Zunino (S) - C
  8. Kevin Kiermaier (L) - CF
  9. Brett Phillips (L) - RF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Royals Activate Adalberto Mondesi From Injured List, Set to Make Season Debut Tonight

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) is caught stealing in the fifth inning by Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Send Brady Singer to the Mound in Deciding Game Against Rays

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (20) throws a picot in the first inning agains the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 2-1 Loss to Tampa Bay

May 25, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA;Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) is congratulated by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) as he hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Look For Series Win In Game 2 Against Tampa Bay

May 25, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA;Kansas City Royals third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (19), Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer (45) and teammates celeberate as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From Royals’ 2-1 Win Over the Rays

Mar 24, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi against the Los Angeles Angels during a Spring Training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Adalberto Mondesi Makes Season Debut as Royals Try to End Rays' 11-Game Winning Streak

USATSI_14992350_168390306_lowres
News

Royals Activate Adalberto Mondesi From Injured List, Set to Make Season Debut Tonight

Apr 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip With Red-Hot Rays

May 23, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) reacts after hitting a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals Bounce Back From Losing Streak With Winning Week