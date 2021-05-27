Royals Send Brady Singer to the Mound in Deciding Game Against Rays

Can the Kansas City Royals get their third consecutive series win with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays tonight?

The Kansas City Royals (23-24) are in search of their third consecutive series win as right-handed pitcher Brady Singer toes the slab in the final game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays (31-20) at Tropicana Field.

Pitching Probables

Tampa Bay: LHP Shane McClanahan (1-0, 4.03 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-3, 4.00 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - DH Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Jorge Soler (R) - RF Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

Randy Arozarena (R) - DH Brandon Lowe (L) - 2B Ji-Man Choi (R) - 1B Austin Meadows (L) - LF Joey Wendle (L) - 3B Taylor Walls (S) - SS Mike Zunino (S) - C Kevin Kiermaier (L) - CF Brett Phillips (L) - RF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. He was moved to the 10-day injured list from the seven-day injured on Monday.

Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. He was moved to the 10-day injured list from the seven-day injured on Monday. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio