The Royals Express, Thursday, July 25: Royals Closer Collapses In Late Loss

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listings in the schedule.

Austin Bidwell

Jul 24, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first round draft pick Jac Caglianone poses with his mother Johanne Caglianone for photos on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first round draft pick Jac Caglianone poses with his mother Johanne Caglianone for photos on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Yesterday's Result: The Diamondbacks took the final game of the series from Kansas City in a late game thriller. Arizona took advantage of mistakes by Royals closer James McArthur to the tune of a four run ninth inning in an 8-6 Diamondbacks victory.

In Case You Missed It: The Royals officially signed first-round draft pick Jac Caglianone to his rookie contract today. Cagliaone was the sixth overall pick in the MLB draft out of the University of Florida.

On This Day in Royals History: On July 25, 1990, George Brett would hit the most revent cycle in Royals' history, accomplishing the feat against the Toronto Blue Jays. That was Brett's second career cycle and no Royal has accomplished the feat since.

