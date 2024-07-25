The Royals Express, Thursday, July 25: Royals Closer Collapses In Late Loss
Yesterday's Result: The Diamondbacks took the final game of the series from Kansas City in a late game thriller. Arizona took advantage of mistakes by Royals closer James McArthur to the tune of a four run ninth inning in an 8-6 Diamondbacks victory.
In Case You Missed It: The Royals officially signed first-round draft pick Jac Caglianone to his rookie contract today. Cagliaone was the sixth overall pick in the MLB draft out of the University of Florida.
On This Day in Royals History: On July 25, 1990, George Brett would hit the most revent cycle in Royals' history, accomplishing the feat against the Toronto Blue Jays. That was Brett's second career cycle and no Royal has accomplished the feat since.
