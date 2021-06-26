Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Three Takeaways from the Royals' 9-4 Loss to the Rangers

Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Kansas City Royals dropped their series opener against the Texas Rangers 9-4 tonight in Arlington, Texas.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Kansas City Royals dropped their series opener against the Texas Rangers 9-4 tonight in Arlington, Texas.

The loss drops the Royals to 1-3 on their road trip and 33-41 on the season.  Texas advances to 28-48.

Here are three things I took away from tonight's game.

The Royals were bit by the big inning.

It's tough to win when the other team hangs crooked numbers on the scoreboard and Kansas City got a firsthand look at that tonight. Thanks to a four-run fourth and a five-run sixth, the Rangers were able to run away with this one. The Royals tried to get the most out of Mike Minor as tomorrow's starting pitcher is still in doubt. but he gave up a career-high nine earned runs in five innings.

The Rangers didn't play like a team 20 games under .500.

Texas really flashed the leather in tonight's game, taking away hits and runs from the Royals left and right. Charlie Culberson provided some big plays for the home team as the Royals couldn't really find any gaps in the outfield. It wasn't only in the field where the Rangers played well, it was at the plate too. Texas recorded 13 hits on the night as the bottom four in the Rangers lineup went a combined 9-for-16 with seven RBIs.

Danny Duffy continues to build up to regular strength.

While we only saw him for 17 pitches tonight, Danny Duffy pitched well in one inning of relief. The 32-year-old allowed no hits and struck out one. The bullpen has been beaten up pretty bad already on this road trip and getting Duffy back to full health to where he can throw regular innings will be important to the durability of the bullpen. Even though it's a baby step, it's a baby step in the right direction.

Jun 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson (2) slides in under a tag by Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways from the Royals' 9-4 Loss to the Rangers

Jun 24, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hanser Alberto (49) singles against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Continue Road Trip in Texas Against Rangers

Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Who You Should Trust On the Royals So Far

Jun 23, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Ryan O Hearn (66) is greeted by right fielder Jorge Soler (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Wrap Up Series With Yankees With Midweek Matinee

Jun 23, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 6-5 Loss to the Yankees

May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Danny Duffy Returns To Start Game 2 Against Yankees

Jun 22, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with teammates after their game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 6-5 Win Over the Yankees

Jun 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Start 10-Game Road Trip With Yankees