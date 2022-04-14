Greinke Makes Second Start of Season as Royals Host Tigers

Zack is back for round two on the year as the KC hosts Detroit.

The Kansas City Royals' two-game series in St. Louis ended up being reduced to one, as Wednesday's game was postponed until next month. Kansas City headed back home on the heels of a crushing 6-5 loss.

In the contest, lefty Daniel Lynch got the start but gave up three home runs to the Cardinals. Despite having spotty command that led to some mistakes on pitches, manager Mike Matheny was proud of how his young starter battled through adversity. Things came down to Kansas City needing a run to tie in the top of the ninth and due to anemic bats and a questionable pinch-hit decision during the inning, nothing amounted on offense.

Apr 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday night, the Royals are back at home and are set to begin a four-game series against the division rival Detroit Tigers. Detroit has much to play for this season, especially looking to show that they are further ahead in their rebuild than Kansas City is. With exciting talents such as Spencer Torkelson and Javy Baez in the lineup, the Royals will have their hands full containing their American League Central foes this week.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Zack Greinke (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Detroit: RHP Casey Mize (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - DH Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Zack Greinke makes start No. 2 of 2022

Apr 7, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke got the start for the Royals on Opening Day and after the postponement of the latter St. Louis game, he's back on Thursday against Detroit. Last week, he quieted the Cleveland Guardians' bats en route to 5-2/3 innings of one-run ball. Greinke didn't record more than a single strikeout in the game, which was a testament to his elite-level command and ability to mix up his offerings.

The aforementioned duo of Baez and Torkelson will prove to be difficult bats to stop for the Tigers, but that isn't all. Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera may not be what he once was in his prime, but he's always a threat to play well against Kansas City. Leadoff hitter Austin Meadows is off to a scorching start this year, batting .471 in addition to holding down left field. Greinke will be challenged early and often in Thursday's game but if his season debut was any indication, he'll be ready.

Daniel Tillo becomes free agent

Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Interior view of the field at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith (FLO)-USA TODAY Sports

In order to make room for Joel Payamps once he was ready to return from the Family Medical Emergency List, the Royals recently designated lefty Daniel Tillo for assignment. The club thereafter requested unconditional release waivers on him and on Thursday, he cleared waivers and officially became a free agent.

Tillo has battled rehab from Tommy John surgery recently and upon his return late last summer, he tossed 23-1/3 innings in Double-A Northwest Arkansas. With the Naturals in 2021, Tillo posted a 4.63 ERA and struggled a bit with limiting issuing walks to opposing hitters. The 25-year-old is now open to sign with whatever team shows interest, and his time with the Royals organization will take at least a temporary pause.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM