How to Watch: Kansas City Royals 2024 MLB Draft Coverage
The Kansas City Royals enter the 2024 MLB Draft tonight at 6:00 CT, holding the sixth overall pick. With a focus on strengthening their relatively weak farm system, the Royals are expected to target a high-impact player, potentially a top-tier pitcher or position player. Key prospects in their sights include high school outfielder Konnor Griffin (MS) and Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns.
How to Watch: 2024 MLB Draft —
Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
Date: Sunday, July 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network, ESPN
Stream: FUBO
The first two rounds will be held on Sunday. Rounds 3-10 will continue on Monday, July 15, and rounds 11-20 will conclude on Tuesday, July 16. The proceedings on the second and third days will begin at 2 p.m. ET, also on MLB Network.
Sports Illustrated Kansas City Royals will have full coverage with Live Updates and player profiles at a later time.
