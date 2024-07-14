Inside The Royals

How to Watch: Kansas City Royals 2024 MLB Draft Coverage

On day one, the Royals will take the stage with the sixth pick.

The Kansas City Royals enter the 2024 MLB Draft tonight at 6:00 CT, holding the sixth overall pick. With a focus on strengthening their relatively weak farm system, the Royals are expected to target a high-impact player, potentially a top-tier pitcher or position player. Key prospects in their sights include high school outfielder Konnor Griffin (MS) and Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns.

Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
Date: Sunday, July 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network, ESPN
Stream: FUBO

The first two rounds will be held on Sunday. Rounds 3-10 will continue on Monday, July 15, and rounds 11-20 will conclude on Tuesday, July 16. The proceedings on the second and third days will begin at 2 p.m. ET, also on MLB Network.

