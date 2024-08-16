Kansas City Royals 2025 Spring Training Schedule, Ticket Information
The Kansas City Royals have unveiled their spring training schedule for the 2025 season, which includes 33 exhibition games leading up to their regular season opener at Kauffman Stadium on March 27 against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Royals will kick off their Cactus League campaign on February 21, facing off against their Surprise, Arizona complex neighbors, the Texas Rangers. They will wrap up their exhibition slate with two matchups against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on March 24 and 25.
The schedule features 33 games over 33 days, with 31 Cactus League contests taking place over 30 days. The Royals have three scheduled off days: Tuesday, March 4, Tuesday, March 18, and Sunday, March 23. Additionally, they will have three split-squad dates on Saturday, March 8, Saturday, March 15, and Friday, March 21, when two Royals teams will be in action on the same day.
Kansas City will play every other Cactus League team at least once, with seven games against the Rangers, including four as part of Cactus League play. The final two games against the Rangers will be held in Texas as part of the exhibition finale.
On Friday, March 14, the Royals will participate in a special Spring Breakout Game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at their home park. This game will feature top minor league prospects from both organizations.
Tickets for the 2025 Spring Training season, including season packages, mini-plans, and group options, will be available starting Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. MST. These packages offer savings compared to individual game tickets, priority seating options, and access to exclusive pre-sales.
Individual game tickets for Surprise Stadium will go on sale on November 12 at 10 a.m. MST through SurpriseStadium.com. Further details regarding game times and promotional events will be provided at a later date according to the team.
