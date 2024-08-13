Kyle Isbel Tallies Three Hits in Loss to Twins; The Royals Express, August 13
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, with the game scheduled for 7:40 PM ET on BSN. The Royals will start Seth Lugo, who has a 13-6 record, 2.72 ERA, and a .220 batting average against over 24 appearances. The Twins will counter with Joe Ryan, holding a 7-7 record, 3.60 ERA, and a .217 batting average against over 23 appearances.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell 8-3 to the Minnesota Twins. Brady Singer allowed six runs. Bobby Witt Jr. had a first inning home run. Kyle Isbel had three hits.
On This Day in Royals History: In 2014, the Los Angeles Angels mounted a dramatic comeback to defeat the Kansas City Royals 7-6. The Royals held a 5-1 lead going into the eighth inning, but All-Star reliever Wade Davis surrendered two runs, narrowing the gap. In the ninth, closer Greg Holland struggled, giving up a leadoff single, a walk, and a wild pitch. C.J. Cron then hit a pinch-hit double to tie the game, followed by Johnny Giavotella’s single and Kole Calhoun’s go-ahead double into the right-field corner. Holland, who allowed four runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out, was pulled after walking Mike Trout.
