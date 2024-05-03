Royals vs Rangers: Live Updates, May 3, 2024
The Royals open their homestand agianst the Texas Rangers with both teams coming off series wins.
Thee Royals will look to build on the early season successess of their pitching staff as they attempt to overtake the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Beating elite competition will be something the Royals will have to get accustomed to if they want to take the next step towards completing the rebuild of the past years.
How It Happened:
9:03 p.m. - Neither team was able to produce any sort of offense after the seventh inning. Colin Selby would make his Royals debut in the ninth inning, recording three outs in nine pitches to put the Rangers away. Final Score: 7-1 Royals
8:35 p.m. - Jose Urena was brought in to take over runners on first and third with only one out after Cole Winn struggled in his outing. He immediately allowed a single to Vinnie Pasquantino, plating another run. Then Salvador Perez opened the game up with a three run 386' shot to left, making it six total runs on the inning with only a single out. 7-1 Royals
8:30 p.m. - Kyle Isbel breaks the tie with a single in the bottom of the seventh. Lorenzen was relieved by Cole Winn in the bottom of the seventh. Winn proceeded to allow five singles in four at bats as Bobby Witt Jr would also drive in Kyle Isbel to increase the Royals lead. 3-1 Royals
8:21 p.m. - Schreiber faced a few speedbumbs in the top of the seventh innings, allowing the bases to become loaded with two outs. He shut down the Rangers when it mattered though, striking out Marcus Semien to end the inning with an even score. 1-1
8:10 p.m. - The Royals are finding success getting runners on base but are having trouble getting them in and over. Brady Singer will he the first pitcher to see a replacement as John Schreiber (.63 ERA) comes in for relief in the top of the 7th. 1-1
7:50 p.m. - Hunter Renfroe becomes the first Royal to put a crack in Lorenzen's armor, hitting a 373' solo home run to left, tying the game in the bottom of the fifth. 1-1
7:37 p.m. - Outside of the two out spurt by the Rangers in the bottom of the third, no offense has been able to sustain any real offense. Both pitchers are having solid games. 1-0 Rangers
7:15 p.m. - The Rangers strike first as Marcus Semien hit a double with two outs on a 3-2 count before being driven in by Corey Seager. 1-0 Rangers
7:08 p.m. - Both pitchers are off to good starts early, only allowing one combined hit through the first two innings that resulted in no runs.
6:43 p.m. - Brady Singer is off to a fast start, putting two batters down on strikeouts before Nathaniel Lowe grounded out to end the top half of the inning.
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Last time out, Royals: The Royals clinched their previous series with a 6-1 win against Toronto in the last game of three.
Last time out, Rangers: The Rangers won 6-0 over the Nationals in their last appearance, picking up the series in the final game.
Starting Pitchers:
KC - Brady Singer (2-1, 2.57 ERA)
TEX - Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 4.24 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (DH) 4. Salvador Perez (1B) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Freddy Fermin (C) 7. MJ Melendez (LF) 8. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
TEX: 1. Marcus Semien (2B) 2. Corey Seager (SS) 3. Nathaniel Lowe (1B) 4. Adolis Garcia (RF) 5. Evan Carter (LF) 6. Josh Smith (3B) 7. Travis Jankowski (FH) 8. Andrew Knizer (C) 9. Leody Tavaras (CF)