Lugo's Struggles Sink Royals in 9-4 Defeat to Cubs

A big day from Hunter Renfroe wasn't enough as Kansas City falls to Chicago in game two.

Jul 27, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Salvador Perez (13) dives to first base to force out Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8), as pitcher Seth Lugo (67) leaps over him in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals faced a tough 9-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, despite a valiant effort to stage a comeback. The game began with the Cubs taking an early lead in the first inning, as Seiya Suzuki's two-run homer put Kansas City on the back foot.

The Royals managed to narrow the gap in the second inning with Hunter Renfroe's solo home run, making it 2-1. A strong sixth inning saw Kansas City briefly take the lead, with Bobby Witt Jr.'s double and Renfroe's two-RBI single putting the Royals ahead 4-3.

However, the Cubs responded decisively in the seventh inning. Patrick Wisdom's grand slam shifted the momentum back in favor of Chicago, who extended their lead to 7-4.

Seth Lugo had a rough outing on the mound, allowing six earned runs over 6.1 innings — the highest total he's allowed all season.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Royals attempted a comeback with a leadoff single by Renfroe. Yet, the efforts were in vain as Garrett Hampson and Nick Loftin both popped out, followed by Michael Massey's ground out, sealing the victory for the Cubs.

The Royals will look to bounce back in the series finale tomorrow at Kauffman Stadium, beginning at 1:10 p.m. CT. The pitching matchup will feature Javier Assad (RHP, 4-3, 3.15 ERA, 81 SO) for the Cubs against Cole Ragans (LHP, 7-6, 3.23 ERA, 146 SO) for the Royals.

