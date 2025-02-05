$10.5 Million Ex-Mets Outfielder Signs With Twins After Brief Royals Link
The Kansas City Royals have just one more piece to add in order to round out their roster.
Their pitching staff has been taking care of thanks to the signings of Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen and Carlos Estevez. However, they still need one more bat.
Trading for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer certainly helps, but it's not enough. Earlier on Wednesday, the Royals were linked to former New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
"Bader appeared in a career-best 143 games this past season with the Mets, but his overall value added was minimal enough for them to move on, trading for Jose Siri to play center instead. Not many teams out there looking for a center fielder right now, and the contenders who are looking for one are probably more likely to trade for Luis Robert Jr. than sign Bader. Still, he's one of the more intriguing position players left on the board, light years behind the big two of Bregman and Alonso, of course," Miller wrote.
However, it didn't take long for him to come off the board. According to Jon Heyman, Bader is signing with the Minnesota Twins.
This means that a potential target is off the board for the Royals, and if they were looking for a bat, they'll have to look at other options.
They could bring back Tommy Pham or give Adam Duvall a look. Both are still free agents and could be solid fourth outfielders for the team.
