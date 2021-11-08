Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Salvador Perez, Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez

    2021 Gold Glove Awards: Two Royals Win, Two Miss Final Cut, One Snubbed

    The Royals had a busy Sunday night when it came to collecting hardware, but even more was left on the table.
    The 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners were announced and of the Kansas City Royals' four finalists, they had two players bring home some hardware.

    Left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Michael A. Taylor, both in their first seasons with the Royals, secured their first career Gold Glove wins. Catcher Salvador Perez and second baseman Whit Merrifield were both nominated — with Merrifield having a legitimate case to win the award — but both came up empty-handed. Shortstop Nicky Lopez, who also had a great case to snag his first-ever Gold Glove, wasn't a finalist to be considered. Lopez being snubbed from consideration, let alone not winning the award, is one of the more puzzling developments of the offseason thus far. 

    Benintendi was acquired by the Royals via trade from the Boston Red Sox in the 2020-21 offseason and despite battling injuries and inconsistency in year one with the team, he managed to end the season on a complete and utter tear at the plate. In the field, he posted seven defensive runs saved and recorded six outfield assists from his spot in left field. Royals fans are undoubtedly used to seeing Gold Glove-caliber defense in left, as franchise legend Alex Gordon was one of the best defenders of his generation before retiring after the 2020 campaign.

    Taylor, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with the club, was nothing short of fantastic in center field this season. Not only did he lead all center fielders in outs above average with 15, but his 19 DRS and 13.3 UZR also topped everyone else at the position. At spacious Kauffman Stadium, the Royals have consistently placed an emphasis on quality defense in the outfield. Taylor took that to another level in 2021. 

    The Royals project to have another impressive defensive showing in 2022, as the aforementioned five players are returning to the team. Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. is also set to make his debut at some point, along with first baseman Nick Pratto. Both players have been graded as great defenders for their respective positions — shortstop and first base — and could add even more stability to the Royals' infield moving forward. Defense is critical to Kansas City's success, and the club has plenty of it.

    Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
