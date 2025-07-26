$7 Million Royals Ex-All-Star Listed As Top Rental Trade Piece
The Kansas City Royals are likely to be sellers this year at the trade deadline. Last year, they won 86 games and secured a Wild Card spot before bowing out in the American League Division Series.
Kansas City is 50-53 on the season, nine games back in the AL Central and four back in the Wild Card race. Their pitching staff has been a strength this year, while the offense has let them down.
They have a few pitchers on expiring contracts that might be of interest to contending teams. One such pitcher is Michael Lorenzen.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed Lorenzen as one of the top rental trade pieces in the league.
"Lorenzen has been traded at the deadline each of the past two seasons, logging a 1.57 ERA in 28.2 innings with the Royals down the stretch last season before rejoining them on a one-year, $5.5 million deal in January. He has a 4.61 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 99.2 innings, and he tossed seven shutout innings against the D-backs in his last outing on July 6. He has been on the injured list since that start with an oblique strain, making him a roll of the dice as a deadline addition," Reuter wrote.
Lorenzen has struggled this season, but could benefit from a change of scenery. The Royals are falling out of postseason contention and are trending towards selling.
But if a contender takes a flier on him, he could potentially bounce back down the stretch. We'll see if he garners any interest.
