Royals Pitching Woes Lead Angels to First Win of Series
The Kansas City Royals (24-16) lost their first game of the series to the Los Angeles Angels (15-25) 9-3 on Saturday night at Angel Stadium.
Contrary to the first two games, Los Angeles’ offense was scorching hot and scored at least nine runs for only the third time this year.
The bats started to get going in the bottom of the second inning when Jo Adell hit a three-run home run to put the Angels on the board and in front. In the third, Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single and Taylor Ward scored on a wild pitch. In the seventh, the Angels saw back-to-back two-RBI hits from Pillar and Logan O’Hoppe, a single and a double which halted Kansas City’s comeback attempt.
Royals starter Cole Ragans had a rare rough outing, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits in 6.1 innings of work. Nick Anderson, who entered the game in relief, earned the final two runs on two hits. Matt Sauer closed out the game.
The Royals put the first run on the board by either team in the top of the first on an RBI double by Salvador Perez, however that was Kansas City’s sole run until the sixth when Bobby Witt Jr., hit an RBI single. The Royals added an additional run to the board in the seventh on an RBI single by Kyle Isbel, but the team’s pitching struggles could not help them with the comeback attempt.
Los Angeles’ starting pitcher Tyler Anderson earned his third win of the year as he allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings of work. The bullpen trio of Adam Cimber, Hunter Strickland, and Carson Fulmer pitched three scoreless frames in the last third of the game and allowed one hit.
The Royals will look to take the series, while the Angels will try to split in the finale on Sunday at 3:07 p.m. CT
Kansas City's Starting Lineup:
Los Angeles' Starting Lineup:
3B Maikel Garcia
1B Nolan Schanuel
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
LF Cole Tucker
1B Vinne Pasquantino
DH Taylor Ward
C Salvador Perez
CF Kevin Pillar
DH Nelson Velazquez
C Logan O'Hoppe
LF MJ Melendez
3B Niko Goodrum
RF Hunter Renfroe
RF Jo Adell
2B Garrett Hampson
SS Zach Neto
CF Kyle Isbel
2B Kyren Paris
P Cole Ragans
P Tyler Anderson
How it Happened:
Top 9:
- Garrett Hampson flies out to end the game. Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 3.
- Hunter Renfroe flies out.
- MJ Melendez grounds out.
- Los Angeles makes a pitching change. Carson Fulmer comes into the game in relief of Hunter Strickland.
Bottom 8:
- Nolan Schanuel flies out to end the inning. Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 3.
- Kyren Paris draws a walk.
- Zach Neto flies out.
- Jo Adell strikes out looking.
- Kansas City makes a pitching change. Matt Sauer comes into the game in relief of Nick Anderson.
Top 8:
- Nelson Velazquez strikes out swinging. Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 1.
- Salvador Perez hits a double.
- Vinnie Pasquantino pops up.
- Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., flies out.
- Los Angeles makes a pitching change. Hunter Strickland comes into the game in relief of Adam Cimber.
Bottom 7:
- Niko Goodrum grounds out to end the inning. Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 3.
- O’Hoppe advances to third on a wild pitch.
- Logan O’Hoppe hits a two-RBI double. Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 3.
- Kevin Pillar hits a two-RBI single and steals second. Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 3.
- Taylor Ward draws a walk to load the bases for Los Angeles.
- Mickey Moniak comes in to pinch hit for Cole Tucker and flies out.
- Kanas City makes a pitching change. Nick Anderson comes into the game in relief of Coke Ragans.
- Nolan Schaunel hits a sac bunt and is thrown out at first, both runners advance.
- Kyren Paris hits a single, Neto advances to second.
- Los Angeles’ Zach Neto hits a leadoff single.
Top 7:
- Maikel Garcia flies out to end the top half of the inning. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 1.
- Los Angeles makes a pitching change. Adam Cimber comes into the game in relief of Tyler Anderson.
- Kyle Isbel hits an RBI single. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 3.
- Garrett Hampson singles, Velazquez advances to second.
- Hunter Renfroe pops up.
- MJ Melendez flies out.
- Kansas City’s Nelson Velazquez hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 6:
- Jo Adell grounds out to end the inning. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 2.
- Niko Goodrum grounds out.
- Los Angeles’ Logan O’Hoppe strikes out swinging.
Top 6:
- Witt steals second but is thrown out also attempting to steal third. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 2.
- Vinnie Pasquantino flies out.
- Bobby Witt Jr., hits an RBI single. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 2.
- Kansas City’s Maikel Garcia hits a leadoff single, advances to second on a balk.
Bottom 5:
- Kevin Pillar flies out to end the inning. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 1.
- Taylor Ward hits a two-out single.
- Cole Tucker lines out.
- Los Angeles’ Nolan Schanuel grounds out.
Top 5:
- Kyle Isbel grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 1.
- Garrett Hampson draws a two-out walk.
- Hunter Renfroe lines out.
- Kansas City’s MJ Melendez lines out.
Bottom 4:
- Kyren Paris lines out to end the inning. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 1.
- Zach Neto strikes out swinging.
- Los Angeles’ Jo Adell flies out.
Top 4:
- Nelson Velazquez strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 1.
- Salvador Perez grounds out.
- Kansas City's Vinnie Pasquanito grounds out.
Bottom 3:
- Niko Goodrum grounds out to end the inning. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 1.
- Logan O'Hoppe strikes out swinging.
- Taylor Ward scores on a wild pitch. Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 1.
- Kevin Pillar hits an RBI single. Los Angeles 4, Kansas City 1.
- Taylor Ward hits a single, Tucker advances to third.
- Cole Tucker hits a one-out single.
- Los Angeles' Nolan Schanuel grounds out.
Top 3:
- Bobby Witt Jr., pops up to end the top half of the inning. Los Angeles 3, Kansas City 1.
- Maikel Garcia lines out.
- Kansas City's Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging.
Bottom 2:
- Kyren Paris flies out to end the inning. Los Angeles 3, Kansas City 1.
- Zach Neto grounds out.
- Jo Adell hits a three-run home run to left-center field, his seventh on the year. Los Angeles 3, Kansas City 1.
- Niko Goodrum draws a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs.
- Logan O'Hoppe grounds out.
- Los Angeles' Kevin Pillar hits a leadoff triple.
Top 2:
- Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging. Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 0.
- Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.
- Kansas City's MJ Melendez flies out.
Bottom 1:
- Taylor Ward lines out to end the inning. Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 0.
- Cole Tucker grounds out.
- Los Angeles' Nolan Schanuel grounds out.
Top 1:
- Nelson Velazquez grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 0.
- Salvador Perez hits an RBI double, Witt scores. Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 0.
- Vinnie Pasquanito pops up for the second out of the night.
- Witt Jr. steals second.
- Bobby Witt Jr. hits a one-out single.
- Kansas City's Maikel Garcia flies out for the first out of the night.
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 8:38 p.m. CT.