Career Firsts and Historic Seconds: The Royals Express, Wednesday, June 19
Today's Game: The Royals will attempt to even the series against the Oakland Athletics after dropping game one last night. Cole Ragans will take the mound for Kansas City coming off a no decision Royals loss against the Dodgers. The contest is slated to start at 8:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City dropped the first game of the series against the Oakland Athletics by a score of seven to five. The Royals had a late surge, but were never able to overcome early defecits. Alec Marsh allowed seven runs in three innings on 76 total pitches.
In Case You Missed It:
• Nick Loftin hit his first career home run in the second inning, knotting the game with a two-run shot.
• The Royals recalled reliever Carlos Hernandez, sending Drew Waters back down to Triple-A.
• Despite the Royals loss, Kansas City's bullpen went six innings without allowing a run.
On This Day in Royals History:
• On this day in 1974, Steve Busby threw his second career no-hitter. Busby was the first Royal to ever accomplish throwing a no hitter, throwing his first 14 months prior.
