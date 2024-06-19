Inside The Royals

Career Firsts and Historic Seconds: The Royals Express, Wednesday, June 19

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals

Austin Bidwell

Jun 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and second baseman Nick Loftin (12) attempt to field the ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Today's Game: The Royals will attempt to even the series against the Oakland Athletics after dropping game one last night. Cole Ragans will take the mound for Kansas City coming off a no decision Royals loss against the Dodgers. The contest is slated to start at 8:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).

Yesterday's Result: Kansas City dropped the first game of the series against the Oakland Athletics by a score of seven to five. The Royals had a late surge, but were never able to overcome early defecits. Alec Marsh allowed seven runs in three innings on 76 total pitches.

• Nick Loftin hit his first career home run in the second inning, knotting the game with a two-run shot.

• The Royals recalled reliever Carlos Hernandez, sending Drew Waters back down to Triple-A.

• Despite the Royals loss, Kansas City's bullpen went six innings without allowing a run.

• On this day in 1974, Steve Busby threw his second career no-hitter. Busby was the first Royal to ever accomplish throwing a no hitter, throwing his first 14 months prior.

