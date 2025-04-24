Could Royals Lefty 'Pitching Like An Ace' Be Moved Before Deadline?
The Kansas City Royals haven’t had a great start to the season, but there are some surprising bright spots.
The Royals were 10-14 entering Thursday, but they have won two games in a row, and a double-header at Kauffman Stadium versus the lowly Colorado Rockies is another opportunity to get closer to .500.
As some of Kansas City’s hitters have struggled, at least one of their pitchers has exceeded all expectations.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly wrote about the player in question.
“Kris Bubic is pitching like an ace,” Kelly wrote.
“Seth Lugo—last year's AL Cy Young runner-up—hasn't had a great start to 2025, as he's posted a 3.90 ERA and 5.43 FIP through five starts.”
“Fortunately for the Royals, Kris Bubic, a 2018 first-round pick, has been one of the early breakout starts across the 2025 MLB season. Bubic is currently among the league leaders in ERA (1.45), FIP (2.38) and WAR (1.1), according to FanGraphs.”
Bubic is 2-1 with the aforementioned 1.45 ERA through five starts (31 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts).
The former No. 40 overall pick turns 28 in August and has another arbitration year coming in 2026. If things turn bleak for the Royals and they surprisingly become sellers, National League teams like the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves might check in on Bubic.
Hopefully, the Royals can turn things around in May and start producing at the plate to give guys like Bubic adequate run support.
More MLB: Royals Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Silver Slugger Via Trade With Pirates