Could Royals Pursue $30 Million All-Star Closer To Boost Bullpen?
The Kansas City Royals have some work to do as the calendar shifts from 2024 to 2025. They made the postseason as the second American League Wild Card team but were knocked out in the ALDS by the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
One area that could use a little bit of work is their bullpen. They need a back-end presence to go with Hunter Harvey and Lucas Erceg.
Fortunately, the free agent market has a few good options. The Athletic listed right-hander Carlos Estevez as somebody who could be a fit for the Royals this winter.
"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine."
Estevez is expected to land a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency, and that is something that even a small-market team such as the Royals should be able to do as they try to make improvements for 2025.
The right-hander would give them a true closer that can lock down games and give them that much-needed back-end presence.
The AL Central is going to be competitive in 2025, and the Royals need all the help they can get in order to return to the postseason and compete for an AL C
