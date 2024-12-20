Could Royals Target $105 Million All-Star After Monster Season With Orioles?
The Kansas City Royals have a pressing need for more offense. That is what let them down in their ALDS loss to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. To make a deeper run into October in 2025, Kansas City needs more power, and they would be best served chasing a slugger.
Fortunately, the free agent market is full of sluggers, and there is still time for the Royals to open up their pocketbooks and land a big fish to strengthen their ballclub.
Anthony Santander, who was an All-Star for the first time this year, is still available. The Athletic lists him among the top free agents, and he might be a good fit for the Royals.
"Santander became an Orioles mainstay and hit a career-high 44 home runs this season. He also made his first All-Star Game.
Having just turned 30, Santander is again available to any team, but the price tag has gone up considerably. He’s a switch hitter who offers reliable power without an astronomical strikeout rate, having slugged .476 over the past six seasons. He’s played a little bit of first base, but is otherwise limited to the outfield corners where he has a decent arm and below-average glove."
Santander hit just .235 during the regular season, but made up for it with his power. He also knocked in 102 runs, which should certainly drive his price tag up.
This may make a match with the Royals unlikely, as they typically don't spend big. But the fit would be seamless and he would instantly make the Royals better as they try to return to the postseason in 2025.
More MLB: Royals Could Exploit Shohei Ohtani Loophole By Re-Signing $4.5 Million Veteran