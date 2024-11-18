Could Royals Target Pair Of Rays Sluggers On Trading Block This Winter?
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games during the regular season and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. They then defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before being taken down by the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
The team already took care of its starting rotation by re-signing Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract. Now, it is time for them to focus on upgrading their offense. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., who is an AL MVP finalist, the offense lacks some firepower.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report noted that Tampa Bay Rays sluggers Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz could be had via trade. Perhaps the Royals could take a look.
"Unloading Lowe ($10.5M in 2025 with an $11.5M club option or $500k buyout for 2026) and/or Díaz ($10M in 2025 with a $12M club option or no buyout for 2026) isn't quite the sure thing for Tampa Bay that it was last year with Tyler Glasnow's $25M salary, but you just know the Rays are at least asking other teams if there's any interest in their highest-priced assets," Miller wrote.
"Seattle would surely make an offer. The Mets, Dodgers and Giants would all be more than a little interested."
Diaz slashed .281/.341/.414 with 14 home runs, 65 RBI and a 1.6 bWAR, while Lowe slashed .244/.311/.473 with 21 homers, 58 RBI and a 2.4 bWAR. The Royals need some power, and they could put Lowe at second base to replace Adam Frazier, while putting Diaz at third base.
