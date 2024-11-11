D-Backs Veteran Slugger Linked To Royals As Potential Free Agent Fit
The Kansas City Royals rose from 106 losses in 2023 and secured the second American League Wild Card spot in 2024 with 86 wins. It was their first trip to the postseason since winning their most recent World Series title in 2015.
After falling short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees, the Royals have some areas of the roster to address. The offense is one area they could look to improve, as beyond MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., the lineup left a lot to be desired.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes that Joc Pederson could be a fit, and predicted that the veteran slugger would sign a two-year, $28 million contract with Kansas City.
"Joc Pederson had arguably the best season of his career with the Diamondbacks in 2024, hitting 23 home runs, drawing 55 walks and posting a .908 OPS across 447 plate appearances. He also led the NL in hit-by-pitches at 18," Kelly wrote.
"He didn't play at all in the outfield for the D-backs, and he may just be a DH at this stage of his career. With that said, he posted a .923 OPS against right-handed pitching this past season, so teams looking to add left-handed thump will be happy to accommodate him."
Pederson slashed .275/.393/.515 with the D-Backs in addition to his 23 homers. The 33-year-old also drove in 64 runs and posted a 3.0 WAR.
Even after a career year, he shouldn't be too expensive for the Royals, who have already proven their desire to win by re-signing Michael Wacha.
