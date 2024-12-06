Dodgers $15 Million World Series Hero Could Be Fit With Royals
The Kansas City Royals have seemingly already addressed their starting pitching after falling short in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. Just days after the conclusion of the World Series, they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.
But after sending Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in the Jonathan India deal, the Royals could possibly use another arm in their rotation.
One arm from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers might make sense. Walker Buehler closed out the Fall Classic to cap off a strong postseason.
Caleb Moody of Just Baseball listed Buehler as a fit for Kansas City.
"After tossing 10 innings scoreless innings between the NLCS and World Series, he not only redeemed himself after the season he just had, he showed off some of the top-end upside that saw him finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2021," Moody wrote.
"October proved that Buehler’s far better than what we saw in the 2024 regular season, meaning he’s an ideal bounce-back candidate to be a four or a five in the Royals rotation and has the upside to be an arm that could easily challenge the top three."
Buehler went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA during the regular season but returned to form in October when the Dodgers needed him the most. Adding him to a rotation that already features Wacha, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo would only make the Royals better heading into 2025.
We'll see if the Royals can find a fit for the right-hander, who was projected to sign a $15 million deal by MLB Trade Rumors.
