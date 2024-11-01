Dodgers Big Deadline Acquisition Could Boost Royals Rotation In 2025
The Kansas City Royals are done rebuilding and now are focused on contending. They proved as much last offseason when they bolstered their rotation with the savvy signings of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.
This offseason, they should look to do some of the same in hopes of remaining in postseason contention in 2025. Wacha is likely to opt out of his contract and hit the open market again, so the Royals could be forced to go searching for another starter.
Perhaps the Royals could take a look at right-hander Jack Flaherty, who bounced back from several injury-plagued seasons and looks like his old self again.
Spotrac values the right-hander at $20.2 million per year and projects that he'll land a three-year, $60 million deal. That might be a little bit more expensive than the Royals are used to. They were able to get Wacha and Lugo at good prices last winter, but Flaherty is due for a bit of a raise after a strong 2024.
The right-hander went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, showing shades of the once-promising young St. Louis Cardinals prospect. He was able to remain healthy for most of the season and was a reliable source of innings for both teams.
He also helped carry Los Angeles to their World Series title this fall, so he will certainly be highly sought-after.
The Royals have proven they are hungry to win, and this would be a good move to bolster their rotation.
