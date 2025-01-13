Dodgers Fan-Favorite, 2-Time World Series Champ Projected As Strong Fit For Royals
It's been almost a full decade since the Kansas City Royals won their most recent championship. How can they rediscover their winning ways?
The 2024 season was a huge step in the right direction for the Royals, who won 30 more games in the regular season than in 2023, then won their first playoff series since 2015 over the Baltimore Orioles. But there's still a long way to go before they can truly enter the World Series conversation.
The Royals have a transcendent offensive player in Bobby Witt Jr. and a leader with a World Series ring in Salvador Perez. But they have to find a way to add more in both categories--guys who can rake, and guys with championship pedigree.
One potential addition would address that latter concern a bit more than the former.
On Sunday, Jacob Milham of FanSided discussed ex-Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández as a top potential free-agent fit for the Royals, thanks to his ability to play all over the diamond and the experience he brings as a two-time world champion.
"Kansas City already has plenty of positional versatility heading into 2025," Milham wrote. "However, none of these players combine the versatility and championship pedigree that Enrique Hernández brings to the table."
"If he’s looking for an everyday role at a single position, the Royals may not be the right fit. But if he wants to serve as a versatile spark plug and emergency player on a playoff-contending team, Kansas City could be an appealing destination."
Hernández, 33, didn't produce much at the plate in the regular season last year, but he was incredible in the playoffs. That has become a trend for the super-utility man, as his career playoff OPS now sits at .874 after 259 plate appearances.
If the Royals do add Hernández, they'll be forced to make a tough cut or two among their other utility options. The recently-signed Cavan Biggio and Braden Shewmake would have a tough time carving out a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Regardless, there's a chance Hernández could help the Royals when they need it the most--in the playoffs. That might be enough for them to pull the trigger on signing him.
More MLB: Royals Make Crucial Decision About Future Of No. 1 Prospect Jac Caglianone