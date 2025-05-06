Dodgers Make Sense As Landing Spot For Royals $45 Million 'Hot Commodity'
The Los Angeles Dodgers might be calling up the Kansas City Royals this summer about a key trade.
The Dodgers are suddenly in need of starting pitching as much as almost anyone else due to the injury setbacks suffered by Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.
According to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Royals might become sellers, making their 35-year-old All-Star righty a potential trade chip for a team like Los Angeles.
“After getting off to an 8-14 start, Kansas City has catapulted back into the playoff picture with 11 wins in its past 13 games,” Miller wrote on Tuesday.
“Still, Seth Lugo could be a hot commodity if the Royals were to fall back out of the conversation—which isn't exactly a stretch, given the state of this offense beyond Bobby Witt Jr.”
“With a 3.00 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, Lugo finished second to Tarik Skubal in the AL Cy Young vote last season. He has basically picked up right where he left off, forever keeping hitters off-balance with what is now a 10-pitch arsenal.”
“If the Royals can convince Lugo to pick up his player option ahead of time—a la Max Scherzer when he went from the Mets to the Rangers—maybe they can turn him into a few promising young bats.”
Lugo is 3-3 this season with a 3.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in seven starts (44 innings pitched). He was an All-Star and Gold Glover last season for Kansas City.
Should the Dodgers prepare an offer for Lugo, despite the Royals winning recently?
