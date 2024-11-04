Dodgers Slugger Could Be Fit For Royals After Resurgent 2024
The Kansas City Royals have already gotten to work to start the offseason. On Sunday, they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract that includes a $21 million club option for 2028.
With the starting rotation taken care of, the Royals can now focus on other areas of the roster such as the offense and the bullpen. Free agency will officially kick off on Tuesday and players will be permitted to sign deals with new teams.
Teoscar Hernandez had a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is now a free agent. Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports listed the Royals as a possible fit.
"Hernandez never got the long-term offer last offseason that he expected after a down year in Seattle, so he decided to reset his market on a one-year flier in Los Angeles," Kavner wrote. "The move is about to reward the Home Run Derby champ handsomely, whether it's back in L.A., where he rebounded in an All-Star season as a key cog for the champs, or elsewhere."
The Royals don't typically spend big on top-level free agents, with last offseason being a perfect example of them choosing value free agents and reaping the rewards. Hernandez certainly won't come cheap, but the Royals have made it clear that they want to win now.
The 32-year-old outfielder hit .272 with 33 home runs, 99 RBI, 12 stolen bases and an .840 OPS. He also posted a 4.3 wins above replacement. Even if he costs a pretty penny, he would be worth the investment for the Royals.
