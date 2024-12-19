Ex-Padres Pitcher Tabbed As Possible Royals Reclamation Project
The Kansas City Royals need to find a way to bolster their bullpen, as it was one of a few areas of the club that held them back in 2025. They need the most help towards the back end of their pen, but there is always a chance they could take a flyer on a potential swingman pitcher.
They could certainly benefit from having a pitcher in their mix that can be used as both a starter and a reliever. Max Rieper of Royals Review listed right-hander Colin Rea as somebody who the Royals could potentially take a chance on this offseason.
"Colin Rea returned from a stint in Japan to post a 4.40 ERA and 4.82 FIP in 292 1⁄3 innings over the past two seasons with the Brewers. This past year he was having a pretty solid season until a 10-run blowup in a September start. The 34-year-old right-hander is a strike-thrower with a 6.5 percent walk rate over the last two years," Rieper wrote.
Rea made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres in 2015 and was with the team in 2016 for two separate stints. He's dealt with various injuries over the years and even had a three-year window in which he did not pitch.
He had a stint with the Chicago Cubs and has also had two stints with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Rea went 12-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 32 appearances and 27 starts. He was a serviceable option for the Brewers in 2024 and could serve in multiple roles for the Royals if signed.
