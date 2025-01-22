Ex-Pirates All-Star Predicted To Return To Pittsburgh After $2.5M Royals Buyout
It's safe to say that things didn't work out the way they were intended to for one 2024 Kansas City Royals signee.
Once an All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, Adam Frazier came to the Royals hoping to shore up the second base position and contribute a bit on offense. Instead, he was one of the worst hitters in Major League Baseball and couldn't hold down a spot in the lineup.
There wasn't much thought to give regarding the Royals' decision on Frazier after the season. They paid him a $2.5 million buyout to decline the $8.5 million mutual option that was built into his contract, making him a free agent once more.
It's possible Frazier remains unsigned at the end of the offseason, but one baseball writer thinks a reunion with the Pirates could be in order.
FanSided's Rachael Millanta recently predicted that the 33-year-old Frazier would return to Pittsburgh this offseason to fill a utility role for a young Pirates squad.
"Frazier's versatility as a utility player may be enough to land him a new deal this winter, even after a very underwhelming 2024 campaign," Millanta wrote.
"In addition to second base, he has experience in shortstop and all three outfield positions, which could make him a low-cost fit for the Pittsburgh Pirates."
Frazier slashed .324/.388/.448 for the Pirates in 2021, racking up 3.0 bWAR in the 90 games before he was traded to the San Diego Padres. Contrast that with his brutal 2024 numbers: a .202/.282/.294 slash line and 0.3 bWAR in 104 games.
There's not a high chance Frazier rediscovers his 2021 form, but if he can play good defense at multiple positions, he'd be a valuable bench piece for a team like Pittsburgh hoping to take a step forward after a decade of playoff disappointment.
