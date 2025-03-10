Ex-Royals Hurler Listed As Reds Biggest X-Factor For 2025
The Kansas City Royals made some key moves this past offseason, adding Jonathan India, Michael Wacha, Carlos Estevez and Michael Lorenzen.
India came over from the Cincinnati Reds along with Joey Wiemer in exchange for Brady Singer. While Singer performed well in 2024, going 9-13 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts and 179 2/3 innings of work, trading him was necessary for the Royals in order to boost their offense.
Singer now figures to be a key member of the Reds rotation, and Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicted that he will be the Reds' biggest X-factor for 2025.
"Whereas Singer was one of four starters who took the hill 29-plus times for the Kansas City Royals in 2024, not one Red hit that mark. They thus need him to be a stabilizing force as a No. 2 behind staff ace Hunter Greene," Rymer wrote.
"There are some headwinds here. Singer has been an inconsistent performer as a major leaguer, and he's moving from a pitcher-friendly stadium to one of the worst death traps for pitchers in all of MLB. The Reds simply need him to overcome these."
Obviously, Kansas City is much more pitcher-friendly than Cincinnati, so that might be a bit of a challenge for the former Royal. But if he can replicate his performance from last year, he should boost the Reds rotation and could even make the Royals miss him a bit.
It will be interesting to see how Singer adapts to pitching at Great American Ballpark.
