Ex-Royals Pitcher Lands Deal With Mexican League Team
The Kansas City Royals have been playing great baseball as of late. Following an 8-14 start to the season, the Royals have won 16 of their last 19 games and now own a 24-17 record.
That surge also has them firmly placed in the second American League Wild Card spot. This come 10 years after the team won its most recent World Serires title.
A key member of that 2015 team was left-hander Danny Duffy, who had a strong career as a member of the Royals. Injuries ultimately cut his time with the Royals short, but his career isn't over just yet.
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Duffy has signed a new contract and will now pitch in the Mexican League.
"Free-agent pitcher Danny Duffy is signing with the Piratas de Campeche in the Mexican League, source says. Duffy, 36, pitched 11 seasons in the majors with the Kansas City Royals and holds a career 3.95 ERA in 1172.1 innings pitched," Murray posted on X.
Duffy made his Major League debut with the Royals back in 2011. He pitched with the team through the 2021 season. However, injuries were an issue with him.
He was mainly used as a starter, but sometimes pitched in relief as well. His best season came in 2014 when he went 9-12 with a 2.53 ERA in 25 starts and six relief appearances. He was limited to 12 starts and one relief appearance in his final year with the Royals in 2021.
We'll see how he does in the Mexican League.
