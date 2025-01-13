Ex-Yankees World Series Champ Projected To Land With Royals After Dominant 2024
The Kansas City Royals could be one more high-leverage arm away from something special.
In 2024, the Royals took a giant leap forward as a franchise, winning 30 more games than in 2023 and a playoff series to boot. But when they faced the New York Yankees in the division series, they found themselves turning to converted starting pitchers in the most crucial relief situations.
As it turns out, those same starters, Michael Lorenzen and Kris Bubic, will both likely take on roles in the Royals' rotation this season. That leaves the back end of the bullpen wide open for at least one relief ace to pair with closer Lucas Erceg.
One baseball writer believes that relief arm could be the last remaining active player with a World Series ring for those Yankees.
Recently, Jacob Milham of FanSided projected David Robertson, who spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers, as a top free-agent fit for the Royals this winter.
"From his age-defying dominance to his elite cutter and ability to thrive under pressure, Robertson remains a relief unicorn," Milham wrote.
"There’s no reason to believe his effectiveness will diminish significantly in 2025. Adding Robertson to the bullpen would not only elevate the Royals’ late-game options but also inject valuable experience and leadership into a young roster."
Robertson may be entering his age-40 season, but he's still got the stuff to be one of the top relievers in the sport. Last season, he struck out an impressive 99 batters in just 72 innings while pitching to a clean 3.00 ERA.
Additionally, Robertson became the only pitcher in baseball last season to strike out Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman all in a row--and he did it twice in one series.
It comes down to contracts, as it always does for a small-market team like the Royals, but there's no doubt Robertson would make a fantastic one-year addition to this Kansas City squad.
