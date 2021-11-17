First Look: Royals Tease New Uniforms via Twitter

The Boys in Blue figure to be donning some new threads at some point in the near future.

The Kansas City Royals' offseason may not be in full swing just yet, but there's plenty to look forward to. The team teased a new set of uniforms via Twitter on Wednesday, adding some excitement to an otherwise slow month of November.

In the teaser photo, the silhouette of second baseman Whit Merrifield is outlined. Merrifield is presumably wearing the new edition of the Royals uniform, which will be revealed on Friday, Nov. 19. Many attempts were made to decipher just what the uniform looked like, but those tries were unsuccessful.

Over the years, the Royals have fielded plenty of different uniform combinations. Some concepts have been more successful than others. The club's powder blue color scheme is a hit, as was its 2017 alternate jersey featuring gold letter trim and player numbers. Other editions, such as the 2002 road edition that featured a black undershirt, weren't as popular with fans.

The Royals' new uniforms will coincide with a new era of baseball, as the youth movement featuring top prospects Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez could soon be taking over Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Well-known faces of the franchise such as Merrifield and Salvador Perez remain in place, but the organization's incoming rush of highly-touted minor league players could spell success in the immediate future.

