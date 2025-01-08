Former All-Star Projected To Sign With Blue Jays After Brief Stint With Royals
The Kansas City Royals haven't done anything too flashy this offseason. They've re-signed both Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen to boost their starting rotation and also traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer, sending Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds.
They could stand to make a few more moves to boost their lineup for 2025. They should have their sights set on making a return to the postseason this year after securing a Wild Card spot in 2024.
One key member of their team was Paul DeJong, who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox in September. He's a free agent now, and Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball expects him to sign a one-year, $5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
"After his solid start to the season in Chicago, DeJong was dealt to the Kansas City Royals, where he played third base next to MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. Across 30 games and 28 starts at the hot corner, DeJong raked up 3 DRS and 6 OAA," Finkelstein wrote.
"The strikeout rate spiked in Kansas City and the power dipped, but DeJong was still nearly a two-win player last season on a $1.75 million contract. He’s due for a raise and should look for an opportunity to play, and Washington could be a great place to find both."
DeJong slashed .227 /.276/.427 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI last year. He brings power from the right side and can play all four infield positions. The Royals might regret letting him walk if he does leave.
