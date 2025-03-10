Former Rookie of the Year Listed As X-Factor For 2025 Royals
The Kansas City Royals were very active this past offseason, making some key moves to bolster their roster for 2025.
On the pitching side, they added Michael Wacha, Carlos Estevez and Michael Lorenzen. They traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to boost their offense.
India came over from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-hander Brady Singer. The Royals now have a proven leadoff hitter that can bat in front of Bobby Witt Jr. and the other mashers in the Royals lineup.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed India as the biggest X-factor for the team in 2025.
"Singer and India were traded for each other, so this pick is good for symmetry if nothing else. And India's energy is in the right place, as he's stoked to bat leadoff in front of Bobby Witt Jr. and generally do whatever is asked of him," Rymer wrote.
Yet the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year faces the challenge of adapting to at least part-time duty in the outfield, as well as a whole new ballpark. Kauffman Stadium is not as forgiving as Great American Ball Park, where India's OPS was 87 points higher than it was on the road while he was a Red."
India could be a huge factor for Kansas City in 2025. He provides power from the right side of the plate and some defensive versatility.
The former Rookie of the Year slashed .248/.357/.392 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 13 stolen bases and a .750 OPS last season with the Reds.
