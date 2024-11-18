Former Royals World Series Winner On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot
The Kansas City Royals reached the postseason for the first time since their 2015 World Series run this year, winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card spot.
Back in 2015, the Royals were the best team in the American League, winning 95 games during the regular season and cruising to the Fall Classic, where they would go on to defeat the New York Mets in five games.
A key member of that team finds himself on this year's Hall of Fame ballot. Ben Zobrist was acquired from the then-Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline and helped the Royals deliver in October.
His time in Kansas City was very limited, as he was a free agent to be and ultimately departed to sign with the Chicago Cubs, who he would help win the World Series the following year. But his impact was certainly felt. He played 59 games in Kansas City and slashed .284/.365/.452.
During the postseason, Zobrist hit .303 and had a .320 average with two home runs in the ALCS. The super utility man made his Major League debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006 and was with the team until 2015, when he was traded to Oakland before ultimately ending up with the Royals.
Zobrist played his final four seasons with the Cubs, retiring after the 2019 season. But Royals fans have fond memories of him after he helped guide them to their first World Series victory since 1985.
We'll see if the former Royals star ends up getting into the Hall of Fame.
More MLB: Royals Forgotten First-Round Pick Named Surprise Offseason Trade Candidate