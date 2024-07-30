From White Sox to Royals: Paul DeJong Walks to New Dugout Amidst Series
The Kansas City Royals have strengthened their infield by acquiring shortstop Paul DeJong from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (via X). In exchange, the Royals are sending right-handed pitching prospect Jarold Rosado to the White Sox, as reported by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. The trade is pending a medical review before it becomes official.
Interestingly, the Royals and White Sox are currently facing off in Chicago, setting the stage for DeJong to potentially make an immediate debut for Kansas City against his former team.
DeJong, 30, has hit 18 home runs in 102 games for Chicago this season after signing a one-year, $1.75 million contract last offseason. Although primarily a shortstop—a role held by Bobby Witt Jr. on the Royals—DeJong has also recently played at third base, showcasing his versatility.
In an unusual twist, DeJong made a short walk to the Royals' dugout amidst the ongoing series, ready to don his new team's colors and contribute to their infield depth.
Moments after the deal was finalized, DeJong was seen sporting Royals blue.