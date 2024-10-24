Insider Links Dodgers $75 Million Superstar To Royals In Possible Free Agency Stunner
The Kansas City Royals were unusually aggressive in free agency last winter. But will lightning strike twice?
After signing star pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha last winter, the Royals managed to make a surprise playoff run in 2024. But they won't be surprising anyone in 2025, so they'll need to add some additional firepower in order to advancer farther than they did this time around.
The Royals lineup was carried by the otherworldly contributions of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., but lacked depth elsewhere, especially in the outfield. To rectify that issue, Kansas City could look to a Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star as their saving grace in free agency.
Teoscar Hernández, who will begin his quest for his first career World Series ring with the Dodgers on Friday, is about to cash in on the open market. Hernández was named a fit for the Royals on Thursday by Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who also predicted the slugger would earn a three-year, $75 million contract.
"(Hernández) accepted a one-year deal with a high AAV and got to join a loaded lineup filled with future Hall of Famers," Bowden said. "(He) then did what he does best — hit home runs, a career-high 33 of them, to go with 99 RBIs. He’s a below-average defender in left field but a strong clubhouse presence with his energy and enthusiasm."
With an All-Star appearance, a Home Run Derby title, an .840 regular season OPS, and some memorable postseason moments under his belt, Hernández is set for one more big payday at the age of 32.
In addition to the Dodgers and Royals, Bowden listed the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers as potential threats to sign Hernández this winter. The Royals would have to pony up, but it would be worth the hassle to solve the black hole in their lineup that came with all three outfield slots this year.
