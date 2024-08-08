Is Bobby Witt Jr. Closing the Gap on Aaron Judge in the AL MVP Race?
In a season dominated by big names and bigger stats, the race for the American League MVP is heating up, and a new contender has emerged from the heartland: Bobby Witt Jr.
The Kansas City Royals’ electrifying shortstop is making a compelling case to steal the spotlight from the reigning MVP, Aaron Judge, in what could be one of the closest battles in recent memory.
Witt Jr. has been nothing short of spectacular, leading the majors in key categories like runs (99), batting average (.349), hits (162), and total bases (281). Wednesday night’s performance at Kauffman Stadium was another testament to his rising star power. Witt homered twice and delivered a clutch, go-ahead two-run double in the Royals’ 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox, a win that kept Kansas City firmly in the hunt for a wild-card spot.
While Judge’s season has been filled with highlight-reel moments, including 41 home runs, 104 RBIs, and a jaw-dropping 1.158 OPS, Witt’s all-around excellence is turning heads. Judge might be getting the Barry Bonds treatment, with pitchers opting to walk him rather than face his wrath, but Witt is quietly leading the charge in some of the most prestigious statistical categories in the game.
What sets Witt apart is his defensive range. The 23-year-old ranks at the top of the league with 16 outs above average among shortstops who have played at least 650 innings, making him one of the most valuable players by advanced metrics like WAR. According to FanGraphs, Witt edges out Judge 7.5 to 7.3 in WAR, though Baseball-Reference tips the scales slightly in Judge’s favor at 7.9 to 7.5. The numbers are close, and the debate is getting louder.
The Royals haven’t seen a player this dominant since George Brett, who took home the MVP award in 1980 over the Yankee's Reggie Jackson. Witt’s 2024 campaign is drawing comparisons to Brett’s legendary season, and if Kansas City can make a late-season push, Witt might just bring another MVP trophy to the Midwest.
With 22 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a 1.000 OPS, Witt is proving that he’s not just a flash in the pan. His .349 batting average is 17 points higher than any other player in the American League, and he’s maintained a blistering pace, hitting over .500 during a 25-game stretch in July and continuing to rake into August.
The odds may still favor Judge, with the Yankees slugger listed at -1100, while Witt trails at +500. But baseball is a game of moments, and Witt is having his in Kansas City. His combination of speed, power, and defensive brilliance is rare, and while long balls often steal the show in MVP voting, Witt’s all-around game is making it impossible to ignore his candidacy.
True talent is shining in Kansas City, and the Royals have their future locked down in Witt Jr. He may not take home the MVP award this year, but one thing is clear: Bobby Witt Jr. has arrived, and his name will be in this conversation for years to come. Whether or not he overtakes Judge in 2024, the future of the Royals—and perhaps the American League—looks bright.
