It's Bo Jackson Day: The Royals Express, Friday, June 21
Today's Game: Kansas City will kick off their series against the Texas Rangers tonight in Arlington. Brady Singer will get the nod for Kansas City in the opening game, he will look to get the Royals back on track early in this series after being stunned by the A's in their previous series. The contest is slated to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Bobby Witt Jr propelled the Royals to a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics with a late solo home run. Despite today's win the Royals still drop the series. Seth Lugo pitched innings, holding the A's scoreless until his final pitch that saw Zac Gelof hit a two-run home run.
In Case You Missed It:
• Freddy Fermin was on fire at the plate yesterday, hitting two solo home runs to get the Royals offense started.
• The Royals have placed Dan Altavilla on the 15-day IL with an oblique injury. RHP Steven Cruz was brought up from Omaha to replace the veteran reliever.
• With the Royals win yesterday, Kansas City has still yet to be swept in a series this season.
On This Day in Royals History:
• On this day in 1968 Heisman Trophy winning running back Bo Jackson shocked the sports world when he chose to sign with thee Kansas City Royals instead of playing football for Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers drafted him first overall.
