Kansas City Aims for Strong Start in Cardinals Series; The Royals Express, August 9
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the first of a two-game home series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT. on FuboTV, as well as local networks. Royals' Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.69 ERA) will take on Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.12 ERA) in a pitching matchup between two 2024 All-Stars.
Yesterday's Result: None. However, the Royals took the series finale over the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night.
In Case You Missed It: For every hit the Royals tallied in the month of July, the ball club would 10 books. Kansas City logged 217 hits, which translates to 2,170 books! All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. led the team with 44 hits in the month (440 books).
On This Day in Royals History: Kansas City dominated the Cubs 9-0 on Aug. 9, 2018. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi three-run home run and catcher Drew Butera's three RBIs led the Royals offensively, while pitcher Heath Fillmyer allowed zero runs on three hits, two walks, while throwing three strikeouts on 98 pitches in seven innings.