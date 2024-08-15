Kansas City Concludes Series vs. Twins on Strong Note; The Royals Express, August 15
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will face the Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game road series at Great American Ball Park. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT. on ESPN+, FuboTV, as well as local networks. Royals' Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA) will share the mound with Reds' Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.16 ERA).
Yesterday's Result: After falling in each of the first two games of a road series against the Minnesota Twins, the Royals finished the third and final matchup on a strong note, as Kansas City won 4-1. Third baseman Paul DeJong went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs, including a home run. Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. launched a homer as well, while center fielder Kyle Isbel and designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino also logged RBIs. All-Star pitcher Cole Ragans was credited with the win as in seven innings, he allowed one run (one earned) on five hits, while throwing eight strikeouts on 106 pitches.
On This Day in Royals History:
Kansas City outlasted the Detroit Tigers in a low-scoring 3-1 battle on Aug. 15, 2016. Royals center fielder Paulo Orlando was the game's opening run after first baseman Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly. Royals second baseman Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI bunt, and after Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez homered in the seventh inning to cut the score to 2-1, Kansas City right fielder Lorenzo Cain hit an RBI single in the ninth frame to extend the Royals' lead. Kansas City pitcher Ian Kennedy went 6.2 innings, allowing just one run (one earned) on five hits, while also throwing five strikeouts on 95 pitches.
