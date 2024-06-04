Kansas City Set for Road Series vs. Guardians: The Royals Express, Tuesday, June 4
Today's Game: The Royals aim for a strong start to a tough three-game road series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. Seth Lugo (9-1, 1.72 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Kansas City and Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.77 ERA) will likely be the same for Cleveland. Kansas City sits at the No. 2 spot in the AL Central and is four games behind Cleveland. The contest is slated to start at 5:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: None. The Royals lost 2-of-3 games in last week's series against the San Diego Padres.
In Case You Missed It:
- Royals placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list prior to Sunday's 4-3 walk-off win with a left foot fracture after being hit on that foot in the first inning of his start against the Padres on Friday night.
- Relief pitcher John McMillon, Kansas City's No. 17-ranked prospect was named to the Prospect Team of the Week as he was perfect in his last two games. He struck out five batters in 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Omaha.
On This Day in Royals History:
- Kansas City has won on June 4 from 2021-23. Perhaps the most impressive victory of the bunch came in 2021 as the Royals took down the Minnesota Twins 14-5. The Royals couldn't have started the game any better as they scored nine runs in the first inning and tallied four more in the second frame.
