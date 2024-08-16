Inside The Royals

Kansas City Starts Three-Game Series vs. Reds; The Royals Express, August 16

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.

Hunter De Siver

Jun 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) is called out at home by umpire CB Bucknor (54) after the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) during the tenth inning at Kauffman Stadium. The call was overturned and the Reds defeated the Royals in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) is called out at home by umpire CB Bucknor (54) after the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) during the tenth inning at Kauffman Stadium. The call was overturned and the Reds defeated the Royals in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will face the Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game road series at Great American Ball Park. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT. on ESPN+, FuboTV, as well as local networks. Royals' Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA) will share the mound with Reds' Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.16 ERA).

Yesterday's Result: None. After falling in each of the first two games of a road series against the Minnesota Twins, the Royals finished the third and final matchup on a strong note on Wednesday, as Kansas City won 4-1.

On This Day in Royals History:

Kansas City defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 on Aug. 16, 2021 at Kauffman Stadium. Catcher Salvador Perez and designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn led the Royals in RBIs with two apiece, second baseman Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 from the plate and right fielder Hunter Dozier hit a 431-foot home run. Both of Perez's RBIs came on the same play as his two-run double in the eighth inning gave the Royals a go-ahead 7-5 lead.

Check us out on:

Published
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Home/News