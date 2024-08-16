Kansas City Starts Three-Game Series vs. Reds; The Royals Express, August 16
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will face the Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game road series at Great American Ball Park. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT. on ESPN+, FuboTV, as well as local networks. Royals' Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA) will share the mound with Reds' Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.16 ERA).
Yesterday's Result: None. After falling in each of the first two games of a road series against the Minnesota Twins, the Royals finished the third and final matchup on a strong note on Wednesday, as Kansas City won 4-1.
On This Day in Royals History:
Kansas City defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 on Aug. 16, 2021 at Kauffman Stadium. Catcher Salvador Perez and designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn led the Royals in RBIs with two apiece, second baseman Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 from the plate and right fielder Hunter Dozier hit a 431-foot home run. Both of Perez's RBIs came on the same play as his two-run double in the eighth inning gave the Royals a go-ahead 7-5 lead.
