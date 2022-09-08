Skip to main content

Nicky Lopez Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Lopez's impact on the local community sees him get nominated for one of baseball's best awards.

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not only making an impact on the field this season, but his off-field greatness is perhaps his best trait. The Royals acknowledged that this week, and on Thursday it was announced that Lopez is this year's Kansas City nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One.

The Roberto Clemente Award is one of Major League Baseball's most prestigious honors, and the winner is a player whose blend of character, a positive attitude in all facets and a terrific influence on his local community is some of the best in the sport. Every club is allowed to nominate one player, and Lopez succeeds Salvador Perez (2021) as the team's pick for this year. Here's what Lopez had to say on receiving a nomination: 

“I am proud to be nominated for an award named after such an amazing man who did so much for the game of baseball. I'm extremely fortunate to give back and help those who are looking for positive light in their lives, and to work with these amazing organizations. I am so excited to continue working in the Kansas City community for many years to come.”

Per a release by the Royals, Lopez has been involved in plenty of local causes since making his big-league debut back in 2019. These contributions and initiatives include the following:

  • Visits at Kauffman Stadium with kids suffering from serious illnesses
  • Visits to the University of Kansas Health System Hospital
  • Zoom meetings with local youth during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 'Nicky's #1's Day at The K'
  • Partnership with Kansas City Credit Union to teach financial literacy

Starting on Thursday, fans will be able to vote for Lopez (or anyone else who's been nominated) here until Wednesday, Oct. 5. On Thursday, Sept. 15, MLB's Roberto Clemente Day will take place as teams and players alike honor the life and legacy of the Hall of Famer. Lopez will also be acknowledged as the Royals' nominee on that day.

