    October 15, 2021
    Bobby Witt Jr. Named Bleacher Report's Top Prospect

    The Royals' top prospect continues to garner some national praise this offseason.
    Not too long after being one of three Kansas City Royals prospects to make Baseball America's Minor League All-Star team, Bobby Witt Jr. was named Bleacher Report's No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.

    Witt, who turned just 21 years old in June, beat out Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson and Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez for the top overall spot. Here's what the article had to say:

    Bobby Witt Jr. jumped straight from rookie ball in 2019 to Double-A this year, and he didn't miss a beat. The 21-year-old hit .290/.361/.575 with 35 doubles, 33 home runs and 29 steals, and after he nearly played his way onto the MLB roster last spring, the Royals might have a hard time keeping him out of the Opening Day lineup in 2022.

    This season between Double-A and Triple-A, Witt posted a .290/.361/.575 line with 33 home runs. He was sensational at both stops and will likely force the Royals' hand in the spring when the club has to decide whether to promote him. He's a true five-tool prospect and projects to be a star at the MLB level.

    Joining Witt in the top 100 were catcher MJ Melendez (44th) and first baseman Nick Pratto (49th). Both players could also join the Royals in 2022 and they made the Baseball America All-Star team alongside Witt once the season concluded. Pratto is the Royals' No. 2 prospect, and Melendez checks in at No. 4.

    Left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy just missed the cut for Bleacher Report's top 100, being listed in the next 50 group of players. The Royals' No. 3 overall prospect and top pitcher had an underwhelming minor league debut season but looked sharp in his Arizona Fall League debut. No matter how you slice it, the Royals have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. Witt headlines the group, and that hype train isn't slowing down any time soon. 

    Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
